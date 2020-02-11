HALIFAX -- Every four-year-old in Nova Scotia will have access to pre-primary this fall.

The Nova Scotia Department of Education announced Tuesday that the province is investing $17.5 million this year to complete the expansion of the pre-primary program to the 48 remaining school communities that didn't have it.

"By the time my child was ready for grade primary, he already knew what the class bells meant, how to be independent in a crowd of peers and he settled into the school routine with ease," said Anna McCurdy, the parent of a pre-primary graduate from Chebucto Heights Elementary in Halifax. "Pre-primary is an excellent program for getting children used to the school environment."

The change will give access – at no cost – to all families in Nova Scotia regardless of their income or where they live.

"Pre-primary made a huge difference for my child because it allowed her to love school and interact with children," said Bria Skinner, also the parent of a pre-primary graduate from Chebucto Heights. "She has made friends along the way. She learned so much and it made the transition into primary easier for her, because she was familiar with how the school worked."

The department also said it will roll out the second phase of pre-primary busing.

Families who would like to register their child for busing can contact their regional centre for education or the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial.



