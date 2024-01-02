Nova Scotia farm using disposed Christmas trees as food for goats

If you’re preparing to take down your Christmas tree, you may want to consider taking it to Hatfield Farm in Hammonds Plains, N.S., rather than placing it at the curb.

“Goats love Christmas trees. This is their after Christmas snack,” says Hatfield Farm owner Brian Hatfield.

Hatfield says Christmas trees are a good source of vitamin A and vitamin C for goats, are a natural dewormer, and provide great roughage inside their stomachs.

He says it takes the animals about three days to eat an entire tree.

“The donkeys aren’t so crazy about it, but they like chewing on the wood as well. But the goats, especially for them, it’s a happy dance.”

After a tough year in the community, Hatfield says they are thankful for everyone who has supported them.

“We had a good Christmas. We had good weather and we were thanking all our customers who come out year after year. It was a tough year with all of our fires, floods, and everything else we had here in Hammonds Plains. But all in all we were very lucky with what we had this year.”

Hatfield says people should call ahead before dropping off a tree to make sure the farm isn’t overstocked with them.

