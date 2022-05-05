Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax

The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.

Premier Tim Houston announced Thursday that his government is scrapping the non-resident property tax for all non-residents who own residential property in Nova Scotia.

The announcement comes just two days after Houston said he would scale back the non-resident property tax, which was adopted last month as a way to ease the province's housing crunch.

"My intentions all along were to improve home affordability, not to be at odds with our core value of being a welcoming province," said Houston in a news release.

"I have heard for months from Nova Scotians who are concerned about housing affordability and want to be able to buy their first home. I commit to finding a tool to make it more affordable for first-time homebuyers."

The non-resident deed transfer tax will proceed as planned, however.

Both measures were introduced in the spring budget.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.