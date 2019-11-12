HALIFAX -- Several health advocacy groups are calling on the Nova Scotia government to take urgent action to curb what they call a "youth vaping epidemic."

Kelly Cull of the Canadian Cancer Society has told the legislature's health committee that a recent Canadian study found youth vaping had skyrocketed by 74 per cent in just one year.

Cull says increased e-cigarette use threatens the progress that has been made in reducing smoking rates because of the high levels of nicotine in many vaping products.

She says the province needs a comprehensive approach to deal with the problem, including steps such as restricting e-cigarette flavours and banning sales except in adult-only specialty vape shops.

Last month, Premier Stephen McNeil said his government is looking at regulations that could include a ban on flavoured vaping products.

McNeil made the comment after the Opposition Tories introduced legislation calling for a ban on e-liquids and prohibiting the use and possession of tobacco products by people under the age of 19.

He said a series of potential regulatory changes were being considered including a requirement for licences to sell vaping products, similar to those required to sell tobacco.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, has also previously said provincial regulations were being examined to see if protections for youth could be beefed up.

A recent study in the medical journal The Lancet found the prevalence of vaping among 16- to 19-year-olds had increased in Canada and the U.S. between 2017 and 2018, as did smoking in Canada.

Smoke-Free Nova Scotia, a coalition of non-profit groups, released its own provincial survey last week based on responses from 670 young people aged 16-24.

The survey found that on average, youth 16-18 use three disposable cartridges containing vape juice per week and spend $24.30 per week on vaping.

Ninety per cent of that age group who vape use nicotine-based vape juice with the majority of those -- 66.5 per cent -- opting for the 50 milligrams per millilitre or higher concentrations of nicotine.

The survey also found 20 per cent of youth and young adults aged 16-24 who reported ever using tobacco did so after vaping.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.