Nova Scotia Housing Strategy sparks reaction
Daniel Turner attends the Nova Scotia Community College Ivany Campus while living on the other side of Dartmouth. It is not as close as Turner would like, but he is doing the best he can.
"The cost of even just renting a room here is astronomical," said Turner.
Turner applauded the announcement made by the province earlier this week to build student housing on three NSCC campuses.
"I think it would be perfect," said Turner.
According to NSCC President Don Bureaux, new student residences would improve accessibility and sustainability.
"This is going to allow students to come to NSCC,” said Bureaux. “Quite frankly because they couldn't and they couldn't find affordable housing."
Bureaux said he is confident that NSCC has enough space and he would want the campuses and residences built close together.
"We want students to have access to that learning environment, when they are staying in their new homes," said Bureaux.
The province's new housing strategy will also direct $35 million to build 1,100 affordable housing units, which means are needed.
Brad Smith, from the Mainland Nova Scotia Building Trades Council, said the province needs more workers.
"We are recruiting again this weekend,” said Smith. “It's an ongoing process and we are always recruiting against demand."
Then there is the issue of building supplies for the new units.
Justin Johnson said supply chain delays are causing construction roadblocks.
"To put timelines to any kind of construction project, right now, is near impossible," said Johnson.
Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr is closely watching the rising price of delayed materials.
"The cost of building has gone up during COVID-19, that is for sure," said Lohr.
However, Lohr said he is encouraged by the recent drop in lumber prices.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
U.S. House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
The U.S. House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former U.S. president Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
BREAKING | Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination
A police superintendent in Jamaica told The Associated Press on Thursday that authorities have arrested a Colombian man they believe is a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Travelling abroad: Experts say you need insurance before you go
As tourism resumes across much of the world, experts say purchasing travel insurance is necessary if Canadians want to stay safe and enjoy a trip abroad.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Canadian from Ontario among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti
A Canadian citizen from Ontario is confirmed to be among 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped in Haiti.
Toronto
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.
-
The Toronto Zoo is planning to vaccinate its animals against COVID-19
The Toronto Zoo is planning to vaccinate at least 140 of its animals against COVID-19 soon.
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notifications
Ontario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 330
WATCH LIVE AT 330 | Calgary Coun. Sean Chu to hold press conference Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu will hold a press conference at city hall Thursday afternoon to discuss his political future.
-
Court to learn more about undercover police operation at Calgary murder trial Thursday
Court heard that two undercover officers, working as part of Operation Highwood, approached Robert Leeming on a street.
-
'He will not be sworn in by me': Mayor-elect Gondek urges Chu to resign before Monday's swearing-in
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek is again urging Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat and she says she will not participate in his swearing-in ceremony if he shows up on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign despite foreign funds
Alberta's public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Alberta COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.
-
'Stirring up sentiment': Trudeau pours cold water on Kenney’s equalization vote
It’s a red-hot political topic in Alberta, but the prime minister says it’ll take a lot more than a vote in just one province to end equalization in Canada.
Montreal
-
'I cannot believe that it happens here in Quebec,' Legault says, condemning woman's stabbing death
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says that, as the leader of the province, he's horrified by the news of 24-year-old Romane Bonnier's death in downtown Montreal on Tuesday.
-
Montreal man sentenced to probation for criminal harassment of Eugenie Bouchard's sister
A 43-year-old Montreal man was sentenced to two years probation Thursday after he was found guilty last June of criminal harassment against Instagram sensation Charlotte Bouchard, the sister of tennis star Eugenie Bouchard.
-
A spot for every child: Quebec to spend $3 billion creating 37,000 new daycare places
For the first time, Quebec is committing to creating a daycare spot for every child in the province. In the midst of ongoing strikes and a growing wait list, it said Thursday it is investing at least $3 billion in a major overhaul.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital set to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of Nov. 1.
-
Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on Thursday
Sixteen of the 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 10.
-
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
London
-
London constable facing slew of Police Act charges resigns
After a nearly two days of delays, Const. Stephen Williams tendered his resignation to the London Police Service effective Nov. 22.
-
Cross-border families ask for compassion with costly COVID-19 testing
Sarnia, Ont.’s mayor is calling on the federal government to remove costly COVID-19 testing as a requirement for Canadians returning to Canada from the United States.
-
TVDSB looking for a few - hundred - good EAs
Shortages among educational assistants (EAs) and occasional teachers has led to a recruitment drive for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).
Northern Ontario
-
Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan, area being evacuated
Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown, 2nd in tent city this month
Sudbury police say no foul play is suspected after a man was found dead inside a tent in a park downtown.
-
Bold moose crashes northern Ontario shed hangout
Recently, a northern Ontario man and his friends were hanging out in his shed on a Saturday night when a large moose came to join the party.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor charged with 16 additional counts of sexual assault
A doctor from Ste. Anne Manitoba is now facing 22 counts of sexual assault after police laid additional charges.
-
Manitoba churches lose court challenge against COVID-19 restrictions
A judge who ruled against seven Manitoba churches that were fighting public health orders says the restrictions were reasonable and necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to implement COVID-19 vaccine policy
COVID-19 vaccine policy coming to Manitoba Liquor and lotteries
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
Regina
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
Sask. confirms 3 more ICU patients will be sent to Ont.
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that three additional ICU patients will be transferred to Ontario over the next three days, bringing the number of patients sent out of province to nine.
-
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 law to be prolonged in B.C. as 4th wave sweeps over province
The British Columbia government is extending several COVID-19-related orders meant to limit the spread of infection as the fourth wave sweeps over the province.
-
Suspect with gun spotted in downtown Vancouver, local police say in appeal for witnesses
Police in Vancouver are hoping witnesses will help them identify a man who was spotted with what appeared to be a gun downtown Tuesday.
-
'A bit difficult to explain': Business owners question COVID-19 rules limiting dancing as other restrictions lift
While capacity limits on many indoor venues in parts of B.C. will ease next week, dancing is still prohibited, which some owners say will continue to hurt their business.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River, B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10K for orca encounter
A whale-watching guide on Vancouver Island has been fined thousands of dollars for getting too close to a pod of orcas.
-
Vancouver Island windstorm: Widespread power outages reported as winds expected to reach 120km/h
Thousands of BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands are without power Thursday as a windstorm wreaks havoc across the region.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to provide case update
B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on new cases, vaccinations and other relevant information on Thursday afternoon.