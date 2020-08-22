HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia identified one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases up to six.

The new case was reported in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone. It is under investigation by Public Health. No other details about the case have been released.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 458 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

One person is still in hospital as a result of COVID-19. They are not in the intensive care unit.

To date, Nova Scotia has 70,622 negative test results.

The Nova Scotia government also reported Friday that it is renewing the state of emergency. The new order will take effect at noon on Sunday and extend to noon on Sept. 6, unless it is extended or terminated.

There are 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,008 cases are now considered resolved, and 64 people have died, leaving five active cases in the province.

Among the 64 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. The outbreak at Northwood is considered resolved.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 909 cases

northern zone: 62 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: