ATLANTIC
Atlantic

Nova Scotia implements new policing standards after Mass Casualty report

Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Barbara Adams introduces a list of new policing standards at a news conference on Sept. 17, 2024. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic) Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Barbara Adams introduces a list of new policing standards at a news conference on Sept. 17, 2024. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic)
Share

The Nova Scotia government says it’s modernizing its policing standards with a more effective and accountable policing model that introduces an auditing system for all policing agencies.

Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Barbara Adams signed off on 39 new standards Tuesday morning.

“These new standards represent a significant step forward in our commitment to safer communities,” said Adams.

“Nova Scotians deserve to feel safe in their homes and know that their communities are protected by transparent and accountable police services.”

The new standards impact five areas of policing and public safety, including incident response, police investigations, and police service, including organization and records management, and use of force.

These new policing standards come from recommendations laid out in the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report, which looked into the mass shooting in April 2020 that saw a gunman kill 22 innocent Nova Scotians.

According to the provincial directive, all police, including all municipal police services RCMP in Nova Scotia, are mandated to comply with the standards.

This is the first update to police standards since 2003.

More to come...

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

  • Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place

    A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place. Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m. Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.

  • Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Windsor

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News