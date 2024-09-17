Nova Scotia implements new policing standards after Mass Casualty report

The Nova Scotia government says it’s modernizing its policing standards with a more effective and accountable policing model that introduces an auditing system for all policing agencies.

Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Barbara Adams signed off on 39 new standards Tuesday morning.

“These new standards represent a significant step forward in our commitment to safer communities,” said Adams.

“Nova Scotians deserve to feel safe in their homes and know that their communities are protected by transparent and accountable police services.”

The new standards impact five areas of policing and public safety, including incident response, police investigations, and police service, including organization and records management, and use of force.

These new policing standards come from recommendations laid out in the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report, which looked into the mass shooting in April 2020 that saw a gunman kill 22 innocent Nova Scotians.

According to the provincial directive, all police, including all municipal police services RCMP in Nova Scotia, are mandated to comply with the standards.

This is the first update to police standards since 2003.

More to come...

