Nova Scotia Labour Department investigating worker death at Michelin tire plant

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's Department of Labour says it is investigating a workplace death at a Michelin tire plant.

The department issued a brief statement saying a worker died Wednesday at Michelin's plant in Waterville, N.S.

It says a stop work order issued for the equipment involved in the incident continues.

The department says it can't release further details about the incident because its investigation is active.

The company was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

In addition to its plant in Waterville, Michelin also operates plants in Bridgewater, N.S., and Granton, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.