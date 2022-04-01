Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12

More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.

The province announced Friday that the Police Identity Management Act will be enforced as of May 12.

The act was first introduced in the provincial legislature in March 2021.

It’s already a federal crime to impersonate a police officer, but Nova Scotia’s Police Identity Management Act makes selling or possessing police-issued items,such as uniforms, badges, and patches illegal.

The law also prohibits the sale and possession of police-vehicle equipment,such as decals, police radios and computers, and lightbars.

According to the Act, the only places such gear can be usedoutside of law enforcement will be at museums or as part of a “dramatic work,” such as a film set.

Penalties include fines of up to $10,000 or three months in jail for individuals.A corporation could face a maximum fine of $25,000.

Nova Scotia is the only provincein Canadato enact this type of legislation.

In a news release, the Department of Justice is askinganyone with police items to discard,to take them to their local RCMP detachment or municipal police department for disposal.

The joint provincial-federal Mass Casualty Commission is set to address how the gunman accessed the police gear he used to replicate his fully-marked police car during public proceedings on April 25.