Nova Scotia Liberal leader says rumoured election reeks of 'political opportunism'

Nova Scotia Liberal leader Zach Churchill slammed the rumoured early election call as “political opportunism” amid speculation that Premier Tim Houston will call a snap vote soon.

In a letter to the province’s lieutenant-governor, Churchill is asking Honourable Arthur J. LeBlanc to consider the impacts of an early election, saying it would cost taxpayers $13 million, and was a financial burden at a time when many are struggling with the cost of living.

“At a time when Nova Scotians are struggling with the cost of living, a housing crisis, and a health-care system in disarray – issues that have worsened under Premier Houston’s leadership – our province needs a government focused on results, not political advantage,” wrote Churchill.

Churchill said Houston has made public comments that he intends to call a provincial election this Saturday but when asked by reporters, Houston has denied he’s even thinking about an election at this time.

“We’re just focused on executing for Nova Scotians,” said Houston, during a press conference where he announced the province was cutting the harmonized sales tax by one point next year.

The PC’s and Houston have been busy lately making plenty of announcements in recent weeks and days, fueling election speculation.

Churchill questioned why Houston would call a snap election when one of his first moves as provincial leader was to mandate a fixed election date for July 2025.

“This legislation was designed to provide predictability, stability, and transparency in our electoral process, and to remove the stain of ‘political opportunism when it’s all in the hands of the premier as to when an election is called,’” wrote Churchill.

On Tuesday, MLA for Northside-Westmount Fred Tilley quit the Liberals and crossed the floor to join the Tories, upping Houston’s majority to 34 of 55 seats. Churchill questions why Houston would need an early election given his clear majority already and called the idea of a snap election as "opportunistic" and a "power grab."

Houston said he wasn’t aware of the letter that Churchill sent today and laughed when answering, “I wouldn’t want an election either,” said Houston, if he were in Churchill’s spot.

Houston did hint that a stronger and a new mandate would send a stronger message to the Federal Liberal Party and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Houston has been vocal about his frustrations with the federal Liberals leadership, particularly over the carbon tax and their refusal to fund the entire $650 million cost to reinforce the Chignecto Isthmus – a narrow 24-kilometre strip of land connecting Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, which includes the Trans-Canada Highway and CN Rail line – both of which are only slightly above sea level.

Ottawa has already agreed to cover $325 million of the costs while New Brunswick and Nova Scotia would split the rest.

“Here we are in Nova Scotia, I haven’t seen a single Liberal member of parliament stand up, and I certainly haven’t seen the leaders in the opposition or opposition members stand up for Nova Scotia,” said Houston.

“It could be that we need to send a strong message to the federal government that Nova Scotians are united on what matters to Nova Scotians and take a strong position to them when we’re negotiating with them and talking about different issues."

