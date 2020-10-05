HALIFAX -- The race to replace outgoing Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil as provincial Liberal leader and premier is now a contest.

Iain Rankin has become the second candidate to declare his intention to run for the leadership.

Rankin, who represents the Halifax area riding of Timberlea-Prospect, officially kicked off his campaign today.

He joins Labi Kousoulis, who resigned as minister of labour and advanced education when he entered the leadership race last Wednesday.

Rankin, who served in McNeil's cabinet as minister of environment and minister of lands and forestry, was first elected to the legislature in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

Candidates have until Friday to enter the race, with a new leader set to be chosen Feb. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.