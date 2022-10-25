Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward program

The homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.

The program offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime.

Police say Lohnes was attacked and robbed near his home on Jippie Avenue in Pine Grove, N.S., on Oct. 25, 2020.

The 57-year-old died one week later in hospital from serious injuries sustained during the attack.

His death was later ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe there are people who may have information they have not yet shared with police. Police say that information could result in arrests and possible charges.

"We urge anyone with information to contact the rewards program," said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Brad Johns in a news release. "Investigators need the public's help in identifying those responsible."

Anyone with information on Lohnes’ murder can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090 or the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120.

People who prefer to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to the provincial rewards line will need to give their name and contact information, and they might be called to testify in court.

The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.