Nova Scotia Mass Choir marks African Heritage Month

    The Nova Scotia Mass Choir is marking African Heritage Month with special performances at the Halifax Public Libraries.

    “A performance of gospel songs, uplifting songs just to encourage and uplift the folks we have here,” says Mc’Edward Jones, president of the Nova Scotia Mass Choir.

    “This year Nova Scotia Mass Choir were really looking to rebrand and do some really great initiatives within our province. So this is to kick start that.”

    On March 21, the choir is having a special performance to mark Elimination of Racism Day.

    “We’re hoping to have a series of workshops and a performance for that,” says Jones.

    Upcoming show times and more information about the Nova Scotia Mass Choir can be found online.

