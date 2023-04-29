Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son's death
When Liam Dee began receiving hospice care shortly after starting his nursing career, he knew the rare cancer that had ravaged his body meant his organs were too damaged to donate. But the 26-year-old was grateful his tissues, including skin, corneas, tendons and bones, could still go to people who needed them.
However, his tissues were rejected when he died last November, said his mother Cindy Gates-Dee, who learned from reading her son's medical records that his "homosexual status," as noted on a screening form by a tissue specialist, meant he was declined as a high-risk donor because he'd had sex with another man in the last five years.
But neither she nor Dee's husband was asked any questions about Dee's lifestyle to determine the probability of high-risk behaviour that specialists believe lead to increased risk of HIV or hepatitis B and hepatitis C, Gates-Dee said from Aylesford, N.S.
"Huge assumptions were made. I know that my son would have been upset," said Gates-Dee, adding he'd registered as an organ donor long before 2021, when Nova Scotia became the first province where residents are presumed to agree to donate their organs and tissue when they die, unless they opt out of the program.
"It is obvious that Liam had been discriminated against," she said.
Her mission now is to file a case with the Canadian Human Rights Commission so others are not stigmatized, she said, and people on long wait lists for organs and tissues are not deprived of them.
"If he couldn't leave a legacy in helping other people with his tissues, then at least I could try to help change some of these policies."
Jacob MacDonald said he and Dee married in March 2022, but nine days later his husband was diagnosed with an aggressive liposarcoma, which formed a large tumour in his chest.
"Liam and I were in a monogamous relationship for more than four years," he said. "I take a lot of offence to the assumption that just because we were in a homosexual relationship that we were having high-risk sex," MacDonald said.
"I would like to see a change that would reflect more on people's behaviours rather than just their sexual identity. Because they're writing off an entire group of people that could be donors."
A spokesman for Nova Scotia Health said men who have sex with men are asked about any high-risk behaviour over the last 12 months if they want to donate organs, in keeping with a national standard, even for those in a monogamous relationship.
But the abstinence requirement in that province is even longer when it comes to potential tissue donation from that group, Brendan Elliott said in an emailed response.
"We follow the American Association of Tissue Banks regulation, which includes a five-year timeline," he said of the province that sends its tissue to the United States for processing.
Grant-Dee said she was not made aware of any such policy when her son was in a hospice.
Screening a potential cell or tissue donor typically involves reviewing medical records, an interview with the donor or a close family member or physician, in addition to laboratory and medical testing.
Health Canada, which is responsible for enforcing regulations on human cells, tissues and organs for transplantation, said all potential donors must be assessed to ensure they would not be transmitting any infectious diseases to recipients.
Regulations are based on standards set by the Canadian Standards Association. They include an assessment of any high-risk behaviour and "are not intended to be discriminatory against specific groups," Health Canada said in an emailed response.
"Health Canada will engage the CSA technical committee in 2023 to discuss the potential for changes to the (men who have sex with men) donor screening criteria."
Organs such as heart, lungs and kidneys are labelled as coming from "increased infectious risk donors" if those organs have been donated by a man who had sex with a man in the last 12 months. But the organs can be transplanted with the consent of a recipient who may have been on a long wait list, based on Health Canada's "exceptional distribution process."
"This abstinence period doesn't make sense, it's too long," said Dr. Murdoch Leeies, an organ donation specialist and researcher at the University of Manitoba.
Tissues are routinely rejected due to the same abstinence criteria, but in provinces such as Nova Scotia, where the tissues are sent for processing in the U.S. and the criteria is set by the Food and Drug Administration, men who have sex with men must have been abstinent for five years, amounting to a "more discriminatory process," Leeies said.
Overall, those policies lead to stigma against LGBTQ people, even if they are in a monogamous relationship, use condoms and do not have anal sex, which is associated with a higher chance of transmitting HIV, he said.
Leeies's report on current "discriminatory" policies was published this week by a Vancouver non-profit called the Community-Based Research Centre (CBRC), which promotes the health of people from diverse sexualities.
In an interview, Leeies said the abstinence period should be lowered to 30 days for men who have sex with men because HIV can be detected through the Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) about seven days after someone is exposed to the virus. The test is not regularly offered to organ donors but is currently mandated by Health Canada for "increased risk donors," he added.
A cheaper antibody/antigen test is routinely used to screen for HIV and in most cases the virus can be detected 35 days after someone is exposed though it is possible for HIV to go undetected by this test for up to 12 weeks after exposure, Leeies said.
CBRC's recent recommendations to Health Canada include revising current eligibility for organ and tissue donation to be behaviour-based and not identity-based, and mandate that Nucleic Acid Testing be used for any donors who are considered to be an "increased infectious risk" based on "updated, evidence-informed, risk-based criteria."
Health Canada changed blood donation eligibility criteria for men who have sex with men last year, prompting Canadian Blood Services to update its screening questions to focus on higher-risk sexual behaviour for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation.
Leeies said it's time the organ and tissue transplant system is also revised so potential donors are not unnecessarily restricted based on their sexual orientation.
A 2019 federal Standing Committee on Health, made of up members of Parliament issued a report calling for an end to organ and tissue donor policies it said discriminate against LGBTQ+ people because of inequities that community experiences.
One of its 23 recommendations called on Canada to end discriminatory practices related to organ and tissue donation for men who have sex with men and to adopt donor screening policies that are based on evidence and behaviour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400
Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a cease-fire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.
Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston
A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
California man guilty of killing 3 after 'ding dong ditch' prank
A jury found a Southern California man guilty Friday in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020, according to a newspaper report.
Toronto
-
'Toronto is in a very bad mood': Why the city's race for a new mayor will likely get meaner
While it may feel like more candidates are resorting to negative campaigning early in the Toronto mayoral election, one political strategist says what we’ve seen so far is likely just a taste of what’s yet to come.
-
One dead, two injured following Brampton collision
One person has been killed and two injured following a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning.
-
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
Calgary
-
Flight delays ground Shazam! star Zach Levi from Calgary Expo appearance
Some airline is going to have some explaining to do to a lot of Shazam! fans attending the Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo this weekend.
-
Calgary comedy legends reunite onstage at Calgary Entertainment and Comic Expo
Calgary Expo fans were thrilled by a rare reunion of some local heroes Friday night.
-
It's a dynasty: Bandits claim third consecutive AJHL championship with 3-2 OT victory over Spruce Grove
Here's a question Calgary hockey fans have for Brooks hockey fans: Do you party just as hard when you win the championship for the third season in a row?
Montreal
-
'Fatal incident' leads to death of CN Railway employee in Montreal's east end
Authorities are investigating after a "fatal incident" occurred on Canadian National Railway (CN) property in Montreal's east end. An employee is said to have died during the incident, which took place in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
Quebec wants to help businesses become 'senior friendly'
In less than 10 years, more than one in four consumers in the province will be 65 or older. That's more than 2 million customers who will need to be catered to. Quebec recently announced the publication of a practical guide for merchants who want to advertise themselves as 'senior-friendly.'
-
'Chinese police stations': Montreal groups demand answers, apology after police investigation
Some Chinese Quebecers are asking for an explanation and an apology from the RCMP after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal police force had shut down all so-called “Chinese police stations” in Canada. The RCMP confirmed in March that it had opened an investigation into alleged Chinese police stations.
Edmonton
-
8-year-old girl believed dead, 2 adults facing charges: EPS
Two people have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old girl.
-
Unfilled residency spots suggest 'there is no Alberta advantage,' says AMA president
The president of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is calling the number of unfilled family physician residency spots in the province "unprecedented."
-
Notley makes $40M pledge for new children's hospital
Alberta's official opposition is promising to invest $40 million into a new stand-alone facility for the Stollery Children's Hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
Heavy rain expected this weekend in areas around Sudbury
With heavy rain expected until Monday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Greater Sudbury and vicinity.
London
-
London, Ont.’s Sydney Brown drafted by Philadelphia Eagles
It’s already been a weekend that the Brown family will never forget, as one of two identical twin brothers is officially headed to the NFL.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights defeat Sarnia 4-1 in game 1 of OHL Conference Final
The Battle of the 402 got underway Friday night at Budweiser Gardens, ending in a decisive 4-1 victory for the London Knights.
-
Missing man found dead almost four years after disappearance
London police say a man who was reported missing almost four years ago has been found deceased. With the announcement from London police and OPP, Rachel and Anthony McMichael say they feel a semblance of relief following the four year-long search for their son.
Winnipeg
-
Too few campsites for demand: Manitoba government promises to build more sites
The provincial government is now promising to address the shortage though a 10-year, $110-million infrastructure plan to be formally announced later this year following public consultations
-
Tenants given one week to move out of historic rural Manitoba apartment
More than a dozen people in a rural Manitoba community have been told they need to move out of their apartment building in one week before the power is turned off.
-
Shared Health names Lanette Siragusa new CEO
One of the province’s best-known nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has a new position with Shared Health.
Ottawa
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver in Sandy Hill
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a driver in Sandy Hill.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect up to 50 millimetres of rain in Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for total rainfall of 30 to 50 millimetres Saturday through Sunday night.
Saskatoon
-
Court considers recalling witnesses in trial of man accused of murdering his estranged wife
A Court of King's Bench justice will have to decide if Greg Fertuck is able to call two witnesses back to court for questioning in the latest delay surrounding the murder trial.
-
Sask. to transition to monthly reporting of COVID-19 cases
The Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report will transition to monthly reporting statistics, according to the Saskatchewan government.
-
Woman seriously injured in Saskatoon shooting
A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.
Vancouver
-
'A lot of harm': Anti-LGBTQ group flouts province’s requests to stop protesting on North Vancouver overpass
An anti-LGBTQ group is continuing to protest on a highway overpass despite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning it to leave.
-
Metro Vancouver friends say they found hidden camera at Airbnb rental
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway to celebrate a milestone birthday turned into a scary situation for a group of friends.
-
Mother of baby found dead in Victoria located, receiving medical care
Victoria police say the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday has been located and is receiving medical care.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating collision between vehicle and pedestrian
Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in downtown Regina.
-
'Does he have the guts to show up?' Premier called out for not planning to attend teacher's rally
As the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) prepare for a public education rally at the legislative building on Saturday, some are questioning the absence of the premier and the education minister.
-
RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina
RCMP say multiple credible sources gave them a reason to believe Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass stabbings last September.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria reconsiders closure of 2 restaurant patios
The City of Victoria is taking another look at a bylaw that would force the closure of two popular curbside patios.
-
Mother of baby found dead in Victoria located, receiving medical care
Victoria police say the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday has been located and is receiving medical care.
-
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.