    • Nova Scotia offering 50 prizes worth $1,000 each for the best health-care ideas

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    HALIFAX -

    The Nova Scotia government is so keen to improve the province's ailing health-care sector that it is offering 50 prizes of $1,000 each to health workers who have ideas for improving the system.

    Premier Tim Houston says the Healthcare Improvement Challenge is now open to entries.

    He says ideas should be easy to implement with little to no funding.

    The deadline for entries is Nov. 22, and all eligible submissions will then be entered into a random draw.

    To claim a prize, entrants must answer a skill-testing question.

    A review panel will then select 20 ideas that will be subjected to a provincewide vote that will select 10 priorities for improvement.

    "We have no shortage of talented people who work across the spectrum of health care in our province," Houston said in a statement. "They live and breathe the system daily, and many of them have great ideas that can improve health care for patients and for their colleagues."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

