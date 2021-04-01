HALIFAX -- Any Nova Scotian age 70 and older can now book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Thursday, Nova Scotians ages 70-74 can book appointments at community clinics or participating pharmacies across the province. Clinics are offering the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for that age range.

The province opened community vaccination for Nova Scotians over 80 on Feb. 22. On March 26, the province expanded eligibility to include those in the 75-79 age range.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made at the province's vaccine website or by calling 1-833-797-7772. Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

AGES 55-64 ELIGIBLE FOR ASTRAZENECA VACCINE APRIL 6

The province also announced that beginning April 6, Nova Scotians ages 55 to 64 will be able to book appointments to receive AstraZeneca vaccine at participating physician and pharmacy clinics.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia that they will continue to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine for individuals ages 55-64, after suspending the use of the vaccine for individuals under 55 on Monday.

“Anyone 55 or over can still get this vaccine if given the choice, as the benefits of getting the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the increased risk of COVID-19 in older adults,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang.

On Monday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended pausing administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under the age of 55, pending further investigation on reported cases of vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT), a rare blood clotting disorder, in Europe.

“In the past few weeks there has been an increasing number of reports from Europe of rare but serious cases of blood clots, following immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Strang during Tuesday's news conference. “At this time a definitive link between the vaccine and the blood clotting vents has not been made, but it is very suggestive, the evidence to date.”

Strang says that he has had many conversations with Public Health officials from across the country, and the consensus is that the benefit of AstraZeneca outweighs the risk for those in the 55-64 age group.

“We know looking at the epidemiology of this it higher risk of blood clots seems to be mostly women under 55," said Strang. We’ve had a lot of conversation about this, and part of this is what is the risk/benefit. As you get to the ages 55 and above, it seems there is a much lower risk of this blood clotting happening, and the risk of getting serious outcomes from a COVID-19 infection substantially increases.”

“I know this might be scary for people, especially if they have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine already, but we’re fortunate that in Nova Scotia, our use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been focused on the ages 60 to 64, which is well within the age range recommended for use.”

Strang says anyone who has received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the last 20 days, and anyone vaccinated with it going forward should monitor for symptoms and seek immediate medical attention in the unlikely event that they develop the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Leg swelling

Persistent abdominal pain

Sudden onset of severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision

Skin bruising other than at the site of vaccination

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. The province's goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.