HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will be stepping down as premier of the province and leaving public office.

McNeil made the surprise announcement during a press briefing in Halifax on Thursday.

“Seventeen years is a long time and it’s long enough,” said McNeil.

“I love this job. I’ve enjoyed every day of it and every day I’m inspired by the people of this province, but this is not a lifelong career.”

McNeil said he thought about stepping down earlier this year, but stayed on because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he is not stepping down immediately; he will continue to lead the province during the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to give the Nova Scotia Liberal party time to prepare for a campaign and choose a new leader.

“I will stay on and continue to govern and I will be here to work with public health to keep Nova Scotians safe until the next leader is chosen,” said the premier.

McNeil noted that he celebrated his 17th year in politics on Wednesday and said his past seven years as premier of Nova Scotia have been the most rewarding of his career.

“Being your premier has been a privilege and an honour -- something I have never taken for granted,” he said.

“We have made some tough decisions but we stuck together because we believed we were doing what was right for the future of this province.”

McNeil thanks his colleagues and became emotional when talking about his wife and two children.

“They have sacrificed a lot for me to pursue a career in public office and I want to thank them very much for everything that they have done,” said the premier while fighting back tears.

McNeil was elected premier in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.

This is a developing story. More to come.