Nova Scotia registered vehicles no longer have to pay tolls on the Cobequid Pass

Nova Scotia has eliminated tolls for vehicles registered in the province using the Cobequid Pass highway.

In a news release Thursday, the province said the $4 toll was eliminated at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

"Our government promised to remove tolls on the Cobequid Pass, and today it became a reality," said Premier Tim Houston.

"Tolls will remain for non-Nova Scotia passenger and commercial vehicles, ensuring that we keep this important transportation corridor maintained to the highest standard."

"I encourage Nova Scotians to apply for a free transponder to enable easier and quicker passage through the toll plaza," said Kim Masland, minister of public works.

The province said Nova Scotians who do not have the transponder that allows vehicles to pass through the toll lanes without stopping will need to stop at a booth to prove their vehicle is registered in the province.

Individuals who want a transponder can apply for one online. The province said transponders will be mailed free of charge.

The province added, at this time, there is no plan to increase tolls. There will also be no physical changes to the toll plaza.

The Cobequid Pass was opened in 1997 to replace the old Highway 104, which went through the Wentworth Valley. According to the province, it cost approximately $112.9 million to construct and took 20 months to complete.