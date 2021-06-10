HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases and 31 recoveries on Thursday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 147.

"As more and more Nova Scotians get vaccinated, I want to remind people of the continued importance of getting tested for COVID-19," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "Testing is a key part of our reopening plan. If people continue to get tested, the health system can identify new cases of COVID-19 early on and limit the spread of the virus."

According to a release from the province, 12 of Thursday's cases are located in the province's Central zone. Seven of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, three are related to travel and two are under investigation.

Three new cases are located in the province's Eastern zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel.

No new cases were reported in the province's Western or Northern zones on Thursday.

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

The province says 31 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 147 - the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since April 22.

"With the federal government's announcement about the expected shipment of additional Moderna vaccine, I am hopeful that this will allow us to move through our vaccine rollout plan quicker than we had anticipated," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is crucial to reach maximum protection against COVID-19 and its variants."

On Wednesday evening, public health also announced a list of public exposures to COVID-19.

SECOND CASE REPORTED AT HALIFAX'S CITADEL HIGH SCHOOL

In addition to the 12 new cases reported in the Central zone on Thursday, health officials are also reporting one additional case of COVID-19 connected to Citadel High School in Halifax.

Because the case came in after the cut-off for reporting, it will not appear on the COVID-19 data dashboard until Friday.

Public health says because of a previously reported case, the school is closed to students until Monday, June 14, to allow for testing of close contacts. Students will continue to learn from home Friday, and will receive an update before Monday.

Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all Citadel High students and staff be tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms. No self-isolation is required while they wait for test results, unless they have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.

CASE DATA

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia labs processed 4,761 tests, and have now processed a total of 860,612 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,721 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,486 people have recovered, and 88 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 10 individuals in hospital, six of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,980 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 3,810 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 282 cases (4 active)

Central Zone: 4,555 cases (93 active)

Northern Zone: 299 cases (9 active)

Eastern Zone: 585 cases (41 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 13, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 663,480 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 63.5 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 724,260 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave., Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George St, Sydney), from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cineplex Cinemas Bridgewater (349 Lahave St., Bridgewater) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: