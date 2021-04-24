Advertisement
Nova Scotia reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, active cases rise to 201
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 11:27AM ADT
Share:
HALIFAX -- In a Tweet sent out by Nova Scotia Health & Wellness, the province announced 52 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
According to the department, 44 of the new cases are in the province’s Central Zone.
Four are in the Eastern Zone, another four are in the Northern Zone, and there are no new cases in the Western Zone.
The province is expected to release a full media release later with more information.
This is a developing story, it will be updated throughout the day.
RELATED IMAGES