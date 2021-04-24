HALIFAX -- In a Tweet sent out by Nova Scotia Health & Wellness, the province announced 52 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

According to the department, 44 of the new cases are in the province’s Central Zone.

Four are in the Eastern Zone, another four are in the Northern Zone, and there are no new cases in the Western Zone.

Nova Scotia is announcing 52 new cases of #COVID19 today, April 24 for a total of 201 active cases.

More information will follow in the provincial case release later today.

The province is expected to release a full media release later with more information.

This is a developing story, it will be updated throughout the day.