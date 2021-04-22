HALIFAX -- As Nova Scotia reports 38 new cases of COVID-19 – the largest single-day case increase in nearly one year – the province's premier announced tighter restrictions in the Halifax area and some surrounding communities in order to help curb the spread of the virus.

During a news conference on Thursday, Premier Iain Rankin said effective 8 a.m. on Thursday, tightened measures will be put into place, which apply to the Halifax Regional Municipality, as well as the communities of Hubbards, Milford, Lantz, Elmsdale, Enfield, South Uniacke, Ecum Secum, and Trafalgar.

"We are using these restrictions as a circuit breaker to prevent our case count from increasing," said Premier Rankin. "We are taking quick action to limit the opportunity for the virus to spread any further in local communities."

The new restrictions include:

the gathering limit is five, both indoors and outdoors

no social events, special events, festivals, arts/cultural events, sports events, faith gatherings, wedding receptions, or funeral visitation or receptions

wedding and funeral ceremonies hosted by a recognized business or organization can have five people, plus officiants

no meetings or training except mental health and addictions support groups, which can have 25 people with physical distancing and masks

no sports practices, training, games, competitions or tournaments

no arts and culture rehearsals or in-person performances

virtual gatherings and performances can be held with a maximum of five people in one location

restaurants and licensed establishments are closed to seated service

licensed and unlicensed establishments cannot host activities such as darts, cards, pool and bowling

retail businesses and malls can operate at 25 per cent capacity and must follow other public health measures

personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas are closed

unregulated health professions such as massage therapy and other complementary or alternative medicine providers are closed, with the exception of continuing care workers, home-care workers, ocularists and podiatrists

indoor fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios and sport and recreation facilities like pools, arenas, tennis courts and large multipurpose recreation facilities are closed

outdoor fitness and recreation businesses can operate with 25 people and physical distancing

businesses and organizations offering a wide variety of indoor recreation activities are closed, such as indoor play areas, arcades, climbing facilities, dance classes and music lessons

museums, libraries and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia are closed, but libraries can offer pick-up and drop-off of books and other materials Nova Scotia Art Gallery are closed, but libraries can offer pick-up and drop-off of books and other materials

there will be no visitors or volunteers allowed inside long-term care facilities but designated care providers can continue to provide normal service and outdoor visits can be arranged

all homes licensed by the Department of Community Service under the Homes for Special Care Act cannot have visitors and residents cannot have community access

all adult day programs for persons with disabilities funded by the Department of Community Services will be closed except for scheduled vaccine clinics at three of these programs

all adult day programs for seniors remain closed provincewide

in private indoor workplaces such as offices or warehouses, masks are mandatory effective April 23 in all common areas, places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where distance cannot be maintained

This is a developing story. More to come.