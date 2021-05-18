HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 1,345.

In a news release from the province, it says 64 of Tuesday's new cases are in the province's Central zone. Seventeen new cases were reported in the Eastern zone, seven are in the Northern zone, and two are in the Western zone.

"I am pleased that the number of recoveries remains substantially higher than the number of new cases," said Premier Iain Rankin in a release. "If we continue to follow public health restrictions, we will get through this third wave together."

Health officials say there is evidence of community spread in Nova Scotia's Central zone.

Public Health says the province’s other zones– Eastern, Northern, and Western– are being monitored for signs of community spread.

The province says testing has been increased in some areas of concern, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville.

"Over 70,000 Nova Scotians are scheduled to receive their vaccine this week," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "When you are eligible to book your vaccine, please do so, and when you get your first dose, encourage your friends and family to get theirs, too. Let's be a part of the way forward."

The province says 180 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 1,345, the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since May 6.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,216 tests on Monday, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 739,681.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,917 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 3,500 cases have recovered and 72 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 103 individuals in hospital, 23 of which are in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,175 positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Of the new cases since April 1, 1,824 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 249 case

Central Zone: 4,061 cases

Northern Zone: 230 cases

Eastern Zone: 387 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 30, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 436,054 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 39,561 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has received a total of 466,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

PUBLIC HEALTH TEMPORARILY SUSPEND CALLS TO CLOSE CONTACTS

Public Health announced Tuesday that they are temporarily suspending calls to close contacts at the end of 14-day self-isolation.

Previously, a close contact of a COVID-19 case who was required to self-isolate for 14 days would receive a call from Public Health at the end of their self-isolation period, confirming that they could stop self-isolating as long as they have no symptoms.

Public Health says due to the recent surge in COVID-19 case sin the province, officials do not have the capacity to call the ‘several thousand’ close contacts that have completed their self-isolation and are awaiting a call back.

Effective immediately, Nova Scotians who have been identified as close contacts can consider their self-isolation complete if they meet all of the following criteria:

They have completed their full 14 days of self-isolation. Each person would have been given a self-isolation end date by Public Health (isolation ends at 11:59 p.m. on that date).

They have completed all required testing.

They have not been re-exposed to COVID-19.

They have no COVID-19 symptoms.

If close contacts have or develop COVID-19 symptoms, they must get re-tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. Their household must also self-isolate until the individual with symptoms receives a negative result.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

The province says they are making an effort to increase rapid testing capacity around the province.

Pop-up testing locations being provided on Tuesday include:

Alderney Gate Public Library, Dartmouth, from noon to 7 p.m.

Central Spryfield Elementary School, 364 Herring Cove Rd., from noon to 7 p.m

Credit Union Centre, 1490 Westwood St, Kingston, from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre, Halifax, from noon to 7 p.m.

John Martin School, 7 Brule St., Dartmouth, from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: