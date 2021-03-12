HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

Friday's new case was identified in the province's Eastern zone and is currently under investigation.

Three previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 17.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, N.S. chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to give a live update Friday at 1 p.m. Atlantic. WATCH LIVE

The 17 active cases mark the lowest number of active cases in the province in three weeks, since the province reported 15 active cases on Feb. 19.

"Our lives changed a year ago as this disease swept the world. 65 Nova Scotian families mourned the death of loved ones, and that is something no one should ever forget. If you're unsure as to whether to get vaccinated, please remember what people have lost, and what this virus is capable of," said N.S. Premier Iain Rankin at Friday's news update.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,681 tests on Thursday.

The province has completed 383,667 tests since the pandemic began.

Health officials say there were 1,074 tests administered between March 5 and 11 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Spryfield, Bedford and Upper Tantallon.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,666 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,584 cases have recovered and 65 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19. No one is currently in an intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 102 cases (4 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,344 cases (11 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 88 cases (1 active case)

VACCINE GROUPS EXPANDED

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 vaccination program has been expanded to include anyone who is 80 and older and born in May, June, July or August.

People aged 80 and older and born between May 1 and Aug. 31 can now book an appointment at a community clinic.

The following groups are still eligible to be immunized:

those aged 80 and older and born between Jan. 1 and April 30 can book an appointment at a community clinic

people who are 63 and 64 years old can book an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine at one of 25 pharmacy and physicians offices

Nova Scotians who are in one of these groups are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. Other groups will become eligible as more vaccine is rolled out across the province.

Ten community clinics are operating across the province administering COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to 25 pharmacies and physician offices administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

When asked about concerns over reports of blood clots following inoculations of AstraZeneca vaccines in Europe, Nova Scotia's chief doctor said he is taking the reports seriously, but Nova Scotians should not be concerned at this time.

"People have to understand that we don't actually have that specific product here in North America, we're using a product from a different manufacturing site," said Dr. Robert Strang, N.S. Chief Medical Officer of Health during Friday's news update. "Any time we see what we call a safety signal like this, it's taken very seriously, but there's no indication at all that, at this point in time that these events are actually caused by the vaccine."

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

"By the end of this month we expect to have more than 100,000 doses of vaccine. Once this is distributed, Nova Scotians will be access to vaccines available closer to home," said Rankin during Friday's news update.

As of Friday, 46,891 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 31,236 were first doses and 15,655 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 31,855 went to health care workers, and 5,334 were long-term care residents.

To date, the province has received a total of 73,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 10,881 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

The province also says they will soon have more vaccine than expected with 38,000 extra doses of Pfizer-BioNtech arriving in the last two weeks of March.

Recently updated guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has extended the second dose interval of COVID-19 vaccines to 16 weeks. This change means more Nova Scotians will receive a first dose of vaccine sooner.

UPCOMING RAPID TESTING SITES

Nova Scotia lists the locations for their COVID-19 rapid pop-up testing sites on their website.

Rapid testing in Nova Scotia is offered to people who:

are over 16

do not have symptoms

have not travelled out of province

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Upcoming rapid testing sites include:

Friday, March 12 at the St. Margaret’s Centre, 12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantallon from noon to 7:30 p.m.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: