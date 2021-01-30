HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with one of the previously reported cases now considered resolved.

The province currently has 11 active cases of the disease, an increase from Friday’s total active case number, which was at nine.

"As January comes to an end, I am proud of Nova Scotians for the hard work they continue to do to keep our case numbers low," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release on Saturday.

"COVID-19 is still in our province and we cannot let our guard down. Please continue to wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

Of Saturday’s new cases, one is in the Western zone and two are in the Central zone. All three cases are linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and they are all self-isolating, as required.

"Thank you to everyone for your hard work in helping us to slow the spread of the virus. Our numbers continue to be low, but we cannot become complacent," said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a news release on Saturday.

"We know only too well how quickly the virus can move when it takes hold. That's why we need to continue to follow the public health protocols put in place to keep one another safe."

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

There are requirements to meet before visiting a rapid pop-up testing site.

Those requirements include:

You need to be over the age of 16

You do not have any COVID-19 symptoms

You have not travelled

You have not visited a potential exposure location

You have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

The upcoming rapid testing sites throughout Nova Scotia are at the following locations during the specified date and time:

Friday, Jan. 29 - Amelia Saputo Centre, St. FX, Antigonish, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 – Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle Atrium, from 3 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 - Amelia Saputo Centre, St. FX, Antigonish, from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 – Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle Atrium, from 3 to 10:30 p.m.

TWO PEOPLE IN HOSPITAL, ONE IN ICU

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,467 tests on Friday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 160,339 tests. There have been 491 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four hundred and eighty cases are now resolved.

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 283,517 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,504 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 93 cases (1 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,281 cases (5 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (2 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 7, 2021.

GATHERING LIMITS INCREASED FOR SPORTS, ARTS, AND THEATRE

On Friday, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, announced an update to the restrictions reported last week surrounding organized sports, and the arts and culture sector.

"We are increasing the amount of people able to gather in groups from 50, up to 60 people without social-distancing for sports, practices, games, and competitions, and for arts and culture rehearsals and performances,” said Strang, in a news conference on Friday.

Strang reminded Nova Scotians only teams and individuals who regularly compete against each other are allowed to schedule games together for sports competitions.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 14,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 2,714 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered, 7,678 were health care workers, and 954 were long-term care residents.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS RETURNING TO N.S.

Any post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia are required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival. Government officials are also strongly encouraging them to get tested halfway through that isolation period, either on day 6, 7 or 8.

COVID-19 tests for post-secondary students can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: