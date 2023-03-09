Nova Scotia's COVID-19 death toll hits 800, hospitalizations decrease
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update.
The province is however reporting four COVID-19-related deaths from previous reporting periods.
Since the start of the pandemic, 800 people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
The data released in Thursday's report covers between Feb. 28 and March 6.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly decreased to 14 from 16 in the last week's update.
As of Thursday, two patients were receiving treatment in intensive care.
NSH says 96 people are in hospital for something else and also have COVID-19, while 52 people in hospital caught the virus after being admitted.
NSH says its numbers do not include data from the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.
As of Tuesday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.
NEW CASES
The province says there were 238 new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s down from the 264 new cases in last week's report.
VACCINATION
As of Monday, 53.8 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 28 per cent had two doses and 19 per cent had one or no doses.
NSH EMPLOYEES OFF WORK
As of Thursday, the health authority says 79 of its employees were off work because they had COVID-19, were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, or were exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.
The regional breakdown of employees off the job Thursday is as follows:
- Western Zone: 15
- Central Zone: 40
- Northern Zone: 17
- Eastern Zone: 7
For full coverage of Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Apology letter found after U.S. citizens killed in Mexico
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for various YETI coolers and a gear case after the company reported detaching magnets which could pose a risk 'of serious injury or death' if ingested.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Toronto
-
Ammonia leak at Ontario pork factory sends 15 workers to hospital
An ammonia leak at an Ontario pork factory has sent approximately 15 employees to hospital Thursday, police confirmed.
-
Police investigating 3-car crash turned roadside carjacking in Toronto
Police are investigating after a driver involved in a three-car crash in Toronto's west end Wednesday tried to carjack the vehicle of a witness who stopped to assist in the aftermath of the collision.
-
2 suspects arrested after separate Toronto banks targets of daylight robberies Thursday
Two arrests have been made after separate banks in Toronto were targets of daylight armed robberies Thursday.
Calgary
-
Snowstorm ahead? Special weather statement in effect in southern Alberta
Residents in southern Alberta could be in for some rough weather for Friday.
-
Suspect sought in Calgary Central Library attack that left senior unconscious
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in an attack on a senior at the Calgary Central Library.
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
'We're a different team': New-look Oilers aim for revenge against juggernaut Boston team
Sure the Bruins beat them just 10 days ago, but the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers feels his team is even better ahead of a Thursday rematch in Boston.
-
111 Avenue apartment fire caused $1M in damages: officials
A recent fire at an 111 Avenue apartment building caused $1 million in damages.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened on the same block downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
London
-
‘Be prepared, be patient’ March Break getaway day expected to be busy
It is the day before the storm, literally and figuratively, for March Break travellers.
-
Two students in custody after stabbing at Flesherton, Ont. high school
A student at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being stabbed, police say.
-
Unexpected layoff period at CAMI assembly plant
There will be some unexpected down time next month for workers at Ingersoll’s CAMI Assembly Plant. A letter to staff obtained by CTV News stated the plant will be down from April 3 to April 28.
Winnipeg
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Daylight saving time has ‘detrimental effects’ on heart health: researchers
This weekend marks the return to daylight saving time (DST) in Manitoba, but researchers at St. Boniface Hospital say the practice of setting our clocks ahead one hour in the spring and then back again in the fall is bad for your heart.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
Ottawa
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
Trans activist stands up to backlash from Hershey campaign
An Ottawa transgender rights advocate is not backing down after her appearance in a campaign for International Women's Day sparked hateful backlash.
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
-
Sask. consumer watchdog warns fans to watch out for fake KISS tickets
Saskatchewan’s consumer watchdog is warning KISS fans to make sure they don’t get scammed by fake ticket resellers by purchasing through the venue or Ticketmaster.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
Man wanted on 32 separate charges may be in B.C.'s Interior, RCMP say
Mounties are on the lookout for a B.C. man who is wanted on dozens of charges, including aggravated assault, firearms offences, and forcible confinement.
-
B.C. Civil Liberties Association revokes award granted to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Another award has been stripped from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.
Regina
-
Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible
Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.
-
Incident that led to suspension of Moose Jaw Warriors players was not criminal, police say
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it believes the incident that led to the suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors players in February was not criminal.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
Vancouver Island
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
-
Mounties arrest 'prolific fraudster' after thefts in View Royal, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island have arrested a 44-year-old man for fraud and theft after a search of a residence in Esquimalt turned up stolen identification.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. unit handles resource project protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force's British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.