

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Freedom of Information web portal has been down for six days and the minister responsible isn't saying why and won't say whether there has been a privacy breach.

Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab will only say that an "issue" was found last Thursday and technicians are working as quickly as possible to solve it.

Arab says once there is more information about the nature of the problem she will make it public.

Progressive Conservative house leader Chris d'Entremont raised the issue during question period and says six days is "probably five days too many."

He says to be down six days and told simply that the office is still open to phone and email inquiries isn't good enough given the reliance of many on the technology.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the whole purpose of Freedom of Information is to ensure governments are forthright and he says Arab's answers don't appear to be 100 per cent forthright.