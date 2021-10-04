Nova Scotia's proof-of-vaccination policy takes effect Monday, with anyone aged 12 and up now required to prove they are fully inoculated against COVID-19 to access non-essential services and activities.

Entry into a range of venues and events, including restaurants, gyms, cinemas, concert halls and sport facilities, will require people to show their COVID-19 immunization record along with a valid ID, in some cases.

The province says original proof of full vaccination records are acceptable in paper and digital formats, as well as clear photos, screenshots and photocopies, and must indicate a person's name, the brand of vaccine received, and the dates administered.

Nova Scotia also plans to implement VaxCheckNS later this month, a unique QR code scanner app that can be downloaded for free.

If the proof of vaccination was provided by a Canadian province or territory, the app will produce a green "confirmed" response or a red "sorry" response instead of showing the entire vaccine record.

The province says the QR code scanner app, which will be available Oct. 22, isn't mandatory but will make the process of checking a vaccination status easier while protecting personal health information.

Prince Edward Island will impose its vaccination passport system starting Tuesday.

The so-called P.E.I. Vax Pass will initially involve showing a paper proof of vaccination and will progress to a QR code later in October.

Newfoundland and Labrador is also preparing to launch a vaccine passport program that will be mandatory for "all non-essential activities" throughout the province.

The vaccine passport will use a QR code system similar to the technology Quebec uses for proof of vaccination.

New Brunswick began requiring proof of vaccination to access non-essential services including festivals, nightclubs and conferences last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.