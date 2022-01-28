Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam will make Groundhog Day weather prediction virtually this year

If the groundhog sees its shadow, folklore says winter will last for six more weeks, whereas if no shadow is seen, it is a sign of an early spring. (SOURCE: Facebook/ Shubenacadie Wildlife Park) If the groundhog sees its shadow, folklore says winter will last for six more weeks, whereas if no shadow is seen, it is a sign of an early spring. (SOURCE: Facebook/ Shubenacadie Wildlife Park)

