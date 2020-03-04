Nova Scotia schools cancel international trips
Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill speaks to reporters in at the legislature in Halifax on Feb. 3, 2020.
HALIFAX -- All school organized student trips to international destinations between now and April 30 have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak spreading to Europe.
Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that the province's Regional Centres for Education made the decision.
"This was a difficult decision that was not made lightly," Churchill said in the statement. "The situation involving COVID-19 continues to evolve and the regions made the decision, based on discussions with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, to adopt a low-risk approach for students and chaperones. I fully support this direction."
This is a developing story. We'll update the story as more information becomes available.