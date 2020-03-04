HALIFAX -- All school organized student trips to international destinations between now and April 30 have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak spreading to Europe.

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that the province's Regional Centres for Education made the decision.

"This was a difficult decision that was not made lightly," Churchill said in the statement. "The situation involving COVID-19 continues to evolve and the regions made the decision, based on discussions with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, to adopt a low-risk approach for students and chaperones. I fully support this direction."

PLEASE NOTE: all school-organized student trips to international destinations between now and the end of April are cancelled. Families have been notified. More information can be found here: https://t.co/pEATwkTuaD — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) March 4, 2020

JUST IN: Following lead of N.S. Education Minister, international class trips between now and April are cancelled in ⁦@CBVRCE_NS⁩ and across province. #Covid_19 ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ pic.twitter.com/PPNm314FQn — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) March 4, 2020

