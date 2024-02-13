ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia snowstorm brings cancellations, delays and closures

    Snow blankets downtown Halifax on Jan. 29, 2024. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic) Snow blankets downtown Halifax on Jan. 29, 2024. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic)
    A little more than a week after a snowstorm dumped record amounts of snow in some parts of Nova Scotia, the province faces another storm.

    Environment Canada has winter storm warnings in effect for the entire province of Nova Scotia.

    Halifax Regional Police are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.

    “If you have to go out on the roads, please allow yourselves extra time to arrive safely,” police wrote in a release.

    Travel

    Halifax Transit suspended services and said operations will resume when it is safe to do so., according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

    Halifax municipal offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Wednesday, with an update by 9 a.m.

    A number of flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport have been affected by the snow, as well.

    An overnight parking ban will take place between 1 and 6 a.m. in Central and Non-Central zones.

    Power

    As of 11:24 p.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting 11 active outages with 803 affected customers.

    Municipal services

    Some municipal recreation facilities will potentially delay opening until 10 a.m., with an update by 8 a.m., the municipality wrote in a release.

    Curbside collection in the Halifax Regional Municipality will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, but the municipality asks residents not to put out waste until Wednesday morning.

    The Halifax Regional Municipality’s Emergency Operations Centre opened Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

    The Halifax Ground Search and Rescue team will conduct wellness checks on anyone who chooses not to leave an outdoor shelter.

    Cancellations

    Back shifts for Tuesday at all Irving Shipbuilding sites were cancelled.

