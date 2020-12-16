HALIFAX -- Restrictions meant to curb an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in the Halifax area are being extended, while a series of new, provincewide restrictions are on their way for the holiday period.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said Wednesday that Halifax-area restrictions including the closure of in-person restaurant dining will be extended until Sunday night. And on Monday, new restrictions meant to prevent any possible surge of COVID-19 will go into effect provincewide until Jan. 10, he said.

"We do have active cases in all zones across the province at this point," Strang told reporters during a briefing. He reported four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, all in the Halifax area, and said the province has 55 active cases.

"While our numbers are lower, the virus is still here, which means that it has the potential to spread through social activities that go together with this time of year," Strang said.

Between Dec. 21 and Jan. 10, in-person dining at restaurants in the Halifax area will remain closed, while restaurants and licensed establishments in the rest of the province will have to stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m., Strang said.

Indoor gatherings provincewide will be limited to 10 people, while social events such as festivals and cultural and sports events will not be permitted. Also during the same period, restrictions in the Halifax area limiting the number of shoppers in retail stores will be extended to the entire province.

People are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel, although a recommendation against travel into and out of the Halifax area is now lifted with the condition that people go directly to their destination and stay there.

Faith gatherings, weddings and funeral services will be allowed with a maximum of 150 people outdoors or with 50 per cent of an indoor venue's capacity, for a maximum of 100 people. Receptions for weddings and funerals are not permitted. Museums and libraries will be allowed to open at full capacity as long as physical distancing and other public health measures are followed.

Strang said long-term care residents will be allowed two designated caregivers and seniors facilities can allow limited visits by family members. "We are asking you to respect (gathering) numbers and the advice on movement," Premier Stephen McNeil said. "Don't give COVID an excuse to join you over Christmas."

The province also announced last week it had decided to extend the holiday break by an extra week. Schools are scheduled to close Friday and will remain closed to students until Jan. 11, while teachers will return on Jan. 4 for professional development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.