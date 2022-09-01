Nova Scotia to include bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in fall booster campaign

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.

How are Canadian universities responding to monkeypox?

As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.

  • Driver crashes head-on into Oak Bay police cruiser after fleeing police

    The driver of a white Tesla vehicle was arrested Thursday afternoon after they reportedly fled from police and crashed into several Oak Bay and Saanich police vehicles. Saanich police say the incident began around 3:45 p.m. when officers spotted the Tesla driving in a "dangerous manner" near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Shelbourne Street. Police say officers saw the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at traffic lights.

    Saanich police say they received reports of a white Tesla driving dangerously around 4 p.m. Thursday. (CTV News)