Nova Scotia to include bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in fall booster campaign

A new vaccine aimed at fighting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will roll out this fall in Nova Scotia, said the province’s pharmacy association.

Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine, which was approved Thursday by Health Canada, will be ready for use when the fall booster campaign begins Sept. 19, said Allison Bodnar, CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia.

However, she says it's not clear who will initially be eligible to get the shot.

"NACI [the National Advisory Committee on Immunization] will issue its recommendations, then Nova Scotia will consider those recommendations," said Bodnar.

At this point, the bivalent vaccine is only approved for use in adults aged 18 and older.

"There will be restrictions on who can book the new bivalent [vaccine]," said Bodnar. "Just like in the early days of COVID-19, the new vaccine means a limited supply comes into the province. And that supply comes in over a period of weeks and months and so it doesn't all come in at once."

The province's Department of Health and Wellness says the full fall vaccine plan will be released soon, as it waits for the national recommendations.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett says the bivalent vaccine contains two different coronavirus targets, including the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant.

"We think that you are going to get more bang for your buck in terms of protection from severe disease with this new version," said Barrett. "Even if it's not the BA.4 and BA.5 version that the U.S. is looking to bring in which is the most up to date booster."

Barrett emphasizes that even the original boosters are still proven to be effective in reducing the risk of serious illness from the Omicron variants and sub-variants.

"All versions of the vaccine are far more helpful than not having any vaccine," said Barrett. "Even if you had to get the old version of the vaccine, it will still provide some protection to you as a booster."

Barrett says the new Omicron booster is likely better at providing more protection, though she admits the data is still evolving.

Across Nova Scotia, the pharmacy association says booster uptake is declining, compared to previous vaccines. More than 84 per cent of Nova Scotians have two doses while only 50 per cent have received their third dose.

Bodnar says it could be a combination of COVID-19 fatigue and the fact so many have been infected by the highly contagious Omicron variant this summer.

"There's been a high degree of infection over the summer and those individuals will not be eligible to have their vaccine until 160 days expires," said Bodnar.

Pfizer submitted its new Omicron bivalent COVID-19 vaccine candidate in late July. It is currently being reviewed by Health Canada.