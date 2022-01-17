Nova Scotia to open three new regional African Nova Scotian Affairs offices

Nova Scotia announced the addition of three new regional African Nova Scotian Affairs offices Monday.

The province hopes the new offices will increase access to government support, programs and services. They will be located in Digby, New Glasgow, and the Preston area.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that rural African Nova Scotian communities have unique needs and concerns, and they need greater access to supports and services,” said Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs Pat Dunn.

“This is a step to make sure we’re serving African Nova Scotian communities from one end of the province to the other.”

The Digby office will serve the Digby-Annapolis-Kings region, while the New Glasgow office will serve Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

There are three other pre-existing African Nova Scotian Affairs offices: an office in Yarmouth which serves southwest Nova Scotia, an office in Truro which serves the Colchester-Cumberland region, and a Sydney office which serves Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“Access is paramount if we are to strengthen our support to African Nova Scotian communities,” said Associate Deputy Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs Dwayne Provo.

The province did not provide an exact date, but says the offices are expected to open in the coming weeks.