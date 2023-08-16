Nova Scotia zoo ‘heartbroken’ by sudden death of 10-year-old lion

A zoo in Aylesford, N.S., is mourning the death of its African lion matriarch.

Oaklawn Farm Zoo announced the death of 10-year-old Nyah in a social media post Wednesday morning, and said she died unexpectedly on Sunday.

The zoo believes Nyah had a stroke. The statement says she was given medical care by a veterinarian, but she died quickly.

The post said Nyah arrived at the zoo as a half grown cub and was a “force to be reckoned” with as she grew into a “beautiful, mature lioness that exuded royalty.”

She was a companion to a male lion named Sterk, and mother to Hunter and NneNne.

The zoo said Nyah had a close bond with the cubs as they grew, despite being unable to nurse them herself.

“We are certain that Nyah’s lion family is missing her as much as we are,” the post said.

“We are heartbroken. When you visit, linger a little longer with the lions and share some of your energy with them.”

The zoo is also asking people to share their memories of Nyah online.

Experts say African lions can live to be around 18-years-old in the wild and up to 30 years in zoos.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.