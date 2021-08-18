NEW GLASGOW, N.S. -- Nova Scotians were absorbing the reality of a new majority government on Wednesday.

The Progressive Conservatives won 31 of 55 seats in Tuesday's election, making Tim Houston the province's 30th premier, and he did it by sweeping most of Nova Scotia outside Halifax.

Wednesday, he started his day in New Glasgow, repeating his promise to fix the healthcare system.

Pictou County is known as Tory country and it's no surprise Houston won his seat in Pictou East.

But what did surprise a lot of people was the extent of the PC win.

"Big surprise," said Dale Robertson. "They though it was going to be a close one but it went the other way surprised a lot of people."

Pizza shop owner Rhonda Cougias was happy with the result.

"Fabulous! Couldn't have happened to a better guy," Cougias said. "We love Tim and we are so happy he got a majority government."

Just down the road in New Glasgow, there were similar sentiments.

"At this point, it's time for a change and I think Tim Houston will be a wonderful premier," said Anne Mattie.

Joanne Reynolds response isn't what you might expect from a traditional Liberal supporter.

"I absolutely love it," Reynolds said. "I've been red my whole life and I'm happy to see a blue wave."

After an unexpected majority win in the provincial election, the 30th premier designate got straight to business the morning after with a phone call.

"I did have a chance to speak to the public service and Dr. (Robert) Strang earlier this morning," Houston said.

The win, after all, happened amid an ongoing pandemic -- just one challenge for the next premier and his team to tackle.

"We will talk about back to school, we will talk about vaccinations, but that's where we start," Houston said.

Political scientist Jim Bickerton said Houston set the bar high with his big campaign promise.

"The other big challenge will be delivering on the big promise of the campaign, which is fixing healthcare," Bickerton said.

That challenge, coming with hundreds of millions of dollars in promised spending, is to create healthcare reforms.

"This is going to be a huge challenge, its a very complex problem, a very multi-faceted problem and no government has managed to do it," Bickerton said.

But, Houston says he and his team are ready for it.

"We are going to have to run deficits, but I'm not going to cut other services, but we have to be there for Nova Scotians.

That's something voters are counting on.