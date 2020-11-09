HALIFAX -- As many Canadian provinces see an increase in COVID-19 cases, Nova Scotia is introducing stricter self-isolation requirements for non-essential travellers from outside the Atlantic bubble and their hosts.

Nova Scotia has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 since the province’s last briefing on Nov. 3. Premier Stephen McNeil said Monday that one of those cases is connected to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble.

“People came here and did not isolate alone. They quarantined at a residence, perhaps with best intentions, but exposed others in the household,” explained McNeil during a news conference on Monday.

“That stops today.”

Anyone who comes to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic bubble for non-essential reasons is required to quarantine alone, away from others, for 14 days.

Effective immediately, if a non-essential traveller from outside the bubble cannot isolate alone, everyone in their household must also isolate for 14 days. No one can leave the property for 14 days and visitors are not allowed.

“What that means is what it says. You don’t go to work, you don’t go to school, and you don’t go to the grocery store or a restaurant,” said McNeil. “By accepting people into your home from outside of the Atlantic bubble without a 14-day isolation plan for them, you are subject to that quarantine.”

Nova Scotians are also being advised to avoid non-essential travel into and out of Atlantic Canada.

“I understand this is hard, and compared with the rest of the country we look pretty good, but a number of my colleagues across the country would say that they were doing well too, when, out of nowhere they went from a dozen cases to hundreds of cases in no time at all, and now there are provinces dealing with COVID in some long-term care facilities,” said McNeil.

“We have been there and we don’t want to go back. So that’s why we need to crack down quickly, but carefully. This is very serious.”

The changes don’t affect rotational workers, who follow modified self-isolation rules. Right now, rotational workers can isolate with their families before heading back to work, and that is still the case at this time.

However, McNeil did say he is concerned about the movement of rotational workers, who will often spend 14 days outside of the Atlantic bubble, and 14 days home.

McNeil said he has asked Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang and his team to come up with a new strategy that would require a level of isolation and testing during their time at home.

The changes don’t affect specialized workers, who must self-isolate when they are not performing their critical, urgent work.

People who have been granted exceptions to attend a funeral or be with an immediate family member who is nearing end of life can still do so, but they must self-isolate when not doing these activities.

There is no change for people who are exempt from the self-isolation rule, such as military members, police officers, first responders, truckers, flight crew, and others.