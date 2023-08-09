NS Power outlines tree cutting plan to help reduce hurricane-caused outages

Halifax -

Nova Scotia's electric utility says plans to nearly double its tree trimming budget should improve reliability in electrical service when the next hurricane strikes.

Matt Drover, director of energy delivery at Nova Scotia Power, told a news conference the added funds will reduce the probability of trees falling into power lines.

Trevor Beaton, forestry manager at the utility, says the tree-trimming annual budget will increase to almost $45 million in 2024, compared with the budget in recent years of about $20 million.

Beaton says the new money will help its tree cutting teams grow to about 85 crews, up from about 45.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Sept. 24, 2022, and left 425,000 customers without power, with an average outage period of about four days.

Drover said the utility is planning for more frequent and powerful hurricanes and is heavily invested in making improvements.