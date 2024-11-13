NSLC ad campaign promoting its cannabis as 'safe' leads to backlash from psychologist

Nova Scotia leads the country when it comes to cannabis consumption -- a statistic that concerns clinical psychologist Simon Sherry.

He says the province should not be promoting the use of THC.

“It flies in the face of an extensive research literature that links cannabis up to depression, anxiety, psychosis, impaired concentration, impaired memory, respiratory problems, and a host of other difficulties,” Sherry says.

Sherry took particular attention to an NSLC ad campaign reminding consumers to use its "safe" product over other unregulated producers.

“Representing cannabis as a safe and a no-risk product, and that simply is inaccurate.”

In a statement from a Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation spokesperson, the purpose of the campaign is to encourage consumers to make sure they're using cannabis from a trusted supply.

The original ads were taken down after conversations with the industry and replaced with new ones.

A pedestrian walks past the NSLC Cannabis store on Clyde Street in Halifax on November 13, 2024. (CTV/Jonathan MacInnis)“As the responsible retailer for beverage alcohol and cannabis in the province, NSLC has a duty to share messages to help consumers understand the risk in making cannabis purchases from the illicit market. The goal of the awareness campaign is to help consumers understand the importance of safe, regulated cannabis, by focusing on product quality and public safety,” Terah MacKinnon says.

Sherry thinks the province has done a good job in reducing tobacco use, and he’d like to see the same strategies applied to the use of cannabis.

“We’re actively promoting cannabis to our citizens telling them it is safe and legal. I think we need to align our strategy more with cigarettes, less with the stance of active promotion driven by profit.”

The NSLC says the awareness campaign is targeted to people who are 19 and over, and only appear in bars and restaurants where patrons are of legal drinking age.

