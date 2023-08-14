Number of projects making way in uptown Saint John, N.B.
Saint John, N.B.’s, uptown core is taking shape more and more as the summer construction season continues, but one development has hit a snag.
It has been a month since Barbour’s General Store, which had sat vacant and boarded following a fire in 2022, was demolished at the end of King Street in the city centre. A new park, designed by Brackish Design Studio, is still suppose to take it’s place for the remainder of this year, before construction begins on a new welcome centre under the name “The Eddy” in 2024.
But for a month no visual work has been done on the site, and residents now know why.
“There is some electrical utility requirements that engineers weren’t fully aware of when the initial demolition started to be discussed,” says Saint John City Councillor, David Hickey, into why work has yet to begin on the new park. “Some of that has been mediated, and you will start to see construction on the temporary site here soon.”
In a statement provided to CTV Atlantic Barb Crawford, Operations Manager with the City of Saint John, says construction of the park is expected to start soon.
“It is anticipated that the existing foundation will be removed during the week of August 21, after which, construction of the park will begin. Construction of the park is expected to take approximately three weeks from the time work commences,” he said.
Hickey understands why some residents may be frustrated with how long the process is taking.
“One of the by products of growth is sometimes construction takes time and we are in the midst of it,” Hickey says. “But it is a sign of brighter days ahead and big things happening in the city.”
Across the street, work on Market Slip continues with the brick pathway nearly completed. Hickey said the city is on pace to complete the work by years end, and eagerly awaits the results.
“I think it just shows all the momentum going on the city,” Hickey beams. “Whether it was down at 506, the pride parade this weekend, the concert series that we have had here going on all summer, there is a lot going on in uptown Saint John and I think Market Slip is a testament to that energy and will only add to it when it’s done.”
Across the harbour, Port Saint John is doing their part in enhancing the cities waterfront, as a new green space walking is being added to the Harbour Passage along the Long Wharf Landing.
“The real feature that is part of this long wharf landing that we think is very very exciting is you will be able to go out on the break water,” gleams Port Saint John C.E.O., Craig Estabrooks. “And we think it will be one of the most spectacular views in all of Saint John.”
Estabrooks says the undertaking is part of a $205 million modernization project to make the port more visually appealing for both tourists and residents.
“We obviously live in a city that has industrial elements to it, but we also live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world as well,” says Estabrooks. “Port cities all around the world have great prosperity, they employ a lot of people, and they look great as well.”
“We know we have a long way to go and projects like this get us a certain distance down the field but we have a lot more to do.”
Completion for the work on the new space is expected to be finished in the fall, with Estabrooks adding millions will be spent in the years to come in continuing efforts to spruce up the port cities waterfront.
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.