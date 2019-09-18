

CTV Atlantic





Another Halifax Regional Police officer has been suspended with pay.

Police say the off-duty officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with an "incident" which occurred at a residence in Tantallon just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police didn't release any details about the incident.

The officer is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

Both Nova Scotia RCMP and the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team are investigating.

Last week, another officer was suspended with pay after being accused of stealing from a Halifax business.