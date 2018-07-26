

An early-morning routine check of an officer’s weapon led to an “unintentional discharge,” Halifax police say.

The incident occurred at 6:05 a.m. Thursday in the fall-in room of the Central Division headquarters on Gottingen Street. The officer was “performing a routine check of a firearm in a designated loading areawhen one round was accidentally discharged,” said a news release from Halifax Regional Police. No one was injured.

The officer immediately contacted their supervisor and the department conducted an internal review. Police say the review included going over the officer’s training, assessing the state of the weapon and the suitability of the environment where the incident occurred.

“No deficiencies were found and this has been determined to be an isolated case of human error,” the release said.