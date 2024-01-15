Officer hospitalized after three-vehicle collision in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it’s too early in the investigation to say whether charges or fines will be handed out after a crash involving a police cruiser in Cape Breton.
According to an RCMP news release, police, fire, and emergency responders attended the scene of a reported three-vehicle collision in Coxheath, N.S. on Highway 125, at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday.
After an officer stopped a blue 2023 Dodge RAM, the RCMP says their police SUV was rear-ended by a white 2009 Toyota Corolla travelling eastbound.
Upon impact, officers say the police vehicle was pushed forward, colliding with the Dodge RAM.
The Corolla spun around and came to rest in the median of the highway, according to the release.
Both the RCMP vehicle and the Corolla sustained extensive damage.
The driver of the Corolla, a North Sydney man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police say the RCMP officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the Dodge RAM, a man from Sydney Mines, N.S., was uninjured.
"In Nova Scotia, the fine starts at $350 for failing to slow down or move over for an emergency vehicle. The judge can impose a higher fine if this goes to trial based on the totality of the circumstance," said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the N.S. RCMP.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frigid cold and snowy windy conditions chill parts of the country
Environment Canada's weather map looks like a quilt made up of various warnings and alerts from coast to coast.
Trump notches a commanding win in the Iowa caucuses as Haley and DeSantis fight for second place
Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his closest rivals languishing far behind, a crucial victory that reinforces the former president's grip on his party at the outset of the GOP's 2024 nomination fight.
'A bad batch of coke': Text messages show fatalistic tone prior to James Smith Cree Nation killings
An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify on Monday in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, and Quinta Brunson makes history
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes
Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.
'It's beautiful': Over 30 years of restoration work is complete on nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
Toronto's Furnish wins Emmy for 'Elton John Live,' Matheson takes the stage for 'The Bear'
Toronto producer David Furnish won an Emmy for 'Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium' at a televised bash that included revved-up Canadian chef-turned-actor Matty Matheson of 'The Bear' helping to accept the best comedy trophy.
'What happened to Xavier?': Case against Ont. father accused of killing infant son could hinge on circumstantial evidence
It’s been nearly three years since 9-week-old Xavier Wilkinson died due to complications arising from a brain injury, yet his mother still doesn’t – and may never – know exactly what happened to him, a prosecutor told the jury at the murder trial for the boy’s father on Monday afternoon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim resumes today
A coroner's inquest into the death of Sammy Yatim, a Toronto teen who was shot by a police officer on an empty streetcar, resumes today.
-
Small plane makes emergency landing in Ajax, Ont. after engine fails
A small plane conducted an emergency landing in Ajax, Ont., Monday night after its engine failed, police say.
-
Suspect outstanding after man stabbed in North York
Toronto police are search for a male suspect following a stabbing late Monday night in North York.
Calgary
-
Special online edition of CTV News Calgary available here
With Monday's CTV News Calgary @ 5 and CTV News Calgary @ 6 pre-empted, we've put together a special online edition of our newscast for you, anchored by Ian White and Camilla Di Giuseppe.
-
Primary dental care offered through Centre for Newcomers, Nation's Dental partnership
The Calgary Centre for Newcomers has partnered with Nation's Dental to provide primary dental care to new Calgarians and other marginalized communities.
-
Calgary police seek dash-cam footage of Centre Street crash
Calgary police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening that sent three people to hospital.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who blamed wildfires on government pleads guilty to setting 14 fires
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
-
Pay increases of up to 24 per cent part of proposed deal with Quebec teachers' union
Teachers who haven't reached the top of their pay scale would receive salary increases ranging from 20 to 24 per cent over five years under an agreement in principle with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the provincial government.
-
Trial begins for Quebec man charged with assaulting and murdering student in 2000
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old Quebec junior college student nearly 24 years ago.
Edmonton
-
Sohi's 'housing and homelessness emergency' delayed as advocates pack Edmonton city hall
In a heated meeting that was interrupted several times by outbursts from a full gallery, Edmonton city councillors decided Monday they needed more time to consider declaring an emergency on housing and homelessness.
-
Oilers aim to keep 'calm' mindset in wake of tight games punctuating record 10-game win streak
Setting the franchise record with 10 victories in a row is an impressive achievement that's obvious to current Edmonton Oilers players, given that Stanley Cup-winning squads captained by the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier stalled at nine.
-
Edmonton Public teachers approve latest settlement offer from school board
A potential strike by teachers in Edmonton's largest school division appears to have been avoided.
Northern Ontario
-
Dozens of puppies arrive at Sudbury shelter in need of homes
A busload of dozens of dogs and puppies arrived in Sudbury over the weekend in need of homes.
-
Charge laid in Hwy. 17 crash involving school bus, commercial vehicle
Police say the driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged after crashing into a school bus with students on board on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury on Monday morning.
-
Truck goes through ice in northern Ont. clearing path to ice fishing hut
There were some scary moments for an angler in northern Ontario on the weekend when their truck went through the ice while clearing a path to an ice fishing hut.
London
-
Bitter temperatures over London with watches and warnings for the region
Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.
-
Coun. Stevenson responds after a committee rejects covering legal fees to challenge integrity investigation
The message from council’s Corporate Services Committee (CSC) couldn’t be clearer. On Monday, Coun. Susan Stevenson requested that her legal fees be covered by city hall if she launches a judicial review of an investigation by the Integrity Commissioner.
-
Paramedics in London, Ont. sound alarm about state of profession
The calls are coming in at a higher rate than ever, but there are fewer ambulances to respond.
Winnipeg
-
10 patient deaths in Manitoba’s health-care system: latest critical incident report
The wrong antidote dosage being used. The wrong patient receiving a procedure. These are just some of the incidents outlined in the province's latest critical incident report.
-
Stefanson no longer leader of Manitoba PCs, interim leader to be named soon
Heather Stefanson is no longer leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.
-
18-year-old hit and killed by vehicle: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Japan's Akane Shiga finding new home on the ice with Ottawa's PWHL team
The inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League season is history in the making and that's just what PWHL Ottawa's Akane Shiga is doing.
-
NCC buys former Rideau Street Chapters building
The National Capital Commission has purchased an empty storefront near the corner of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive that was once occupied by Chapters, the NCC has confirmed.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing 12-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Saskatoon
-
'A bad batch of coke': Text messages show fatalistic tone prior to James Smith Cree Nation killings
An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify on Monday in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest: Man who cleaned crime scene selected as juror
A man who cleaned a scene involved in Canada's largest mass stabbing attack has been selected as a juror in the inquest into the deaths.
-
Saskatoon police investigate after man's sudden death in park
Saskatoon police were called to a park around noon on Monday after a reported death.
Vancouver
-
Advocate arrested at Vancouver encampment says he was protecting resident’s belongings
A homeless advocate who was arrested at Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park on Monday said he was only trying to protect a resident's belongings.
-
Pets no longer considered property in B.C. separation, divorce proceedings
The way B.C. courts decide who gets to keep a family pet after a separation or divorce is changing Monday, as amendments to the province's Family Law Act come into effect.
-
How to watch CTV News on Monday night
With tonight's CTV News at Six pre-empted, we are livestreaming a special online edition of our new newscast anchored by Mi-Jung Lee.
Regina
-
'Pretty ordinary': SaskPower says recent power sharing with Alberta part of normal operations
Saskatchewan's power sharing with Alberta recently made headlines as the province grappled with the possibility of rolling blackouts due to extreme cold. However, SaskPower notes the practice is very common across Canada.
-
Family of slain Sask. RCMP member calling attention to dangers of working alone
The family of a slain Saskatchewan RCMP member is calling attention to the personnel shortages faced by officers across Canada.
-
Sask. publication fears closure as pandemic business loan deadline draws near
As the deadline to pay back Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans draws closer, a local Regina publication is struggling to stay afloat.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's so special': Cold snap brings rare opportunity for outdoor skating on Vancouver Island, but comes with a warning as weather warms
During this unusual cold snap on Vancouver Island, people were not going to let an opportunity slip through their hands.
-
Province wants to expand major crime unit to more Vancouver Island communities
B.C.’s public safety minister wants to hire more cops to investigate homicides and missing persons cases on Vancouver Island.
-
David Eby supports police who secretly took DNA from Kurds to solve B.C. murder
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he supports police who secretly collected DNA from members of the Kurdish community to solve the murder of a 13-year-old girl, saying he "really struggles" with the idea that they should not have done so.