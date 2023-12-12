Officer injured after being hit, dragged by car during traffic stop: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says an officer was injured after they were hit with a car during a traffic stop in Campbellton.
Police say they received a report of a stolen vehicle from Quebec that was headed toward Campbellton just after 10 a.m. Monday.
Police later found the vehicle on Tingley Crecent and tried to pull the vehicle over.
Police say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, initially complied with the officer until he was told that he was under arrest. The driver then allegedly put the vehicle in drive, tried to flee the scene, and collided with the officer.
According to an RCMP news release, the officer was dragged alongside the car until it left the road and crashed into a home. The officer was taken to the hospital with what police say were serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Charlo, N.B., was arrested at the scene and was also taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist will be going to the scene, and will assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.
BREAKING Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source
Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas. The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety.
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
-
Soleiman Faqiri's jailhouse death ruled a homicide
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail have recommended the province create a designated 'inspectorate' for corrections, as they ruled Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide.
-
Ontario is the only province offering the new RSV vaccine to eligible groups for free. Here's what to know
Ontario is currently the only province offering the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to eligible residents free of charge.
-
Brampton jewelry store targeted in second smash-and-grab style robbery
Just as the owners of a Brampton jewelry store were picking up the pieces from a brazen smash-and-grab style robbery last month, the store has been targeted again, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary police at scene of Temple incident, 2 people in custody
Calgary police are asking the public to avoid a section of Temple Drive N.E. as they respond to an incident in the area.
-
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
-
Charges laid in Calgary restaurants break-ins
Calgary police have charged two men in connection to a series of commercial break-ins.
-
Jury finds teen guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey
A teenager accused of killing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey as he left his Montreal school in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
-
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
-
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder could be in Edmonton: RCMP
A man charged with the second-degree murder of a northern Alberta resident could be in the capital city, police say.
-
Edmonton Public teachers pursue strike vote next month
Alberta teachers have asked the government-appointed mediator in settlement negotiations between them and Edmonton Public Schools to step away from the process, increasing the possibility that the teachers' association will hold a strike vote next month.
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
Candle fire gets out of control in North Bay, causes extensive smoke damage
A resident of a basement apartment in North Bay tried to extinguish a candle fire themselves Tuesday morning, but things got out of control.
-
'Highlight of my life': Teen with Down’s syndrome scores first basket
Angela Nicholson could hardly believe it as she watched her 15-year-old son, born with translocation Down’s syndrome, score his first ever basketball basket.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant
As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive.
-
Kidnapping and weapons investigation in London: LPS
Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, a man called 9-1-1 to report a friend was being kidnapped at gunpoint from a home in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street.
-
Police make arrest in St. James homicide; continue search for second suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a St. James homicide that took place last month, but continue to search for a second suspect.
-
Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic
A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, have been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.
-
Mounties catch four people trying to illegally cross Canada-U.S. border
Manitoba RCMP say officers caught four people trying to illegally cross the Canada-U.S. border over the weekend.
-
27 Ottawa drivers charged with impaired driving offences over the weekend
The Ottawa Police service has charged 27 drivers in the city of Ottawa with impaired driving offences between Thursday evening and Monday morning.
-
Police looking for suspects in Cumberland Street swarming assault and robbery
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
-
Kingston, Ont. police rescue abandoned dog
Kingston police say officers helped rescue a seven-month-old dog that was abandoned.
-
Sask. mayors pitch Via Rail plan that offers tantalizing possibilities
A group of Saskatchewan mayors were in the province's largest city to pitch a long-shot plan that could transform the province.
-
Sask. driver's vehicle covered in tar from unmarked highway construction
A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated because of damage to her vehicle that happened on Highway 51 south of Saskatoon, and she’s having trouble finding out who’s responsible.
-
Volunteer crew battles two major fires in Martensville
Volunteer firefighters in Martensville were dealing with two major fires in the community on Tuesday.
-
New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat
A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating indecent exposure at VIU
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Vancouver Island University.
-
-
Owner of Regina window company charged after alleged $250,000 fraud
A contractor in the Regina area is facing a criminal charge after allegedly defrauding clients of more than $250,000 over the course of a year.
-
'Pennies on the dollar': Sask. should be getting more from companies mining its potash, paper finds
Potash companies operating in Saskatchewan are not paying enough royalties, according to a research paper from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.
-
Meet the twin brothers playing for the Regina Pats
Twin brothers Corbin and Jaxsin Vaughan are in their second season with the Regina Pats and have been named to the NHL’s ‘Preliminary Players to Watch List’ ahead of the 2024 draft.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating indecent exposure at VIU
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Vancouver Island University.
-
B.C. Conservatives awaken from decades in dormancy ahead of 2024 vote
The first blip on the radar signalling a potentially new player in British Columbia politics occurred in the summer byelection to fill the seat vacated by former New Democrat premier John Horgan.
-
Celebrate Christmas with the Greater Victoria holiday lights map
It's back! Your guide to the best and brightest Christmas displays in Greater Victoria is here for another year.