HALIFAX -- Halifax’s Ellie Black is applauding a decision by the International Olympic Committee to postpone the world’s biggest sporting event to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Canada became the first country to back out of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled to start on July 24, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.

But the IOC took the unprecedented step Tuesday of postponing the Summer Olympics until 2021.

Black -- Canada’s most decorated gymnast -- is in her competitive prime and is one of many athletes who have spent thousands of hours and made countless sacrifices to compete at the Games. She says, given the circumstances, postponing the Olympics was the right decision.

“It gives us a little bit of a sense of relief that we don’t have to be going out and trying to risk people’s safety to be training for these Olympic Games that are coming up.”

Black says she is glad that the Olympics have only been postponed and not cancelled altogether.

“Athletes right now can take the time to follow instructions and keep fit, but try and stay healthy,” she says.

“When we’re able to get back to training, have something to work towards that will unite the world and bring the countries together when it’s safe to do so.”

During this time of physical-distancing and self-isolation, Black has been spending time with family and trying to stay active.

“I think it’s important to keep busy, but to follow the social-distancing and making sure that you’re following the rules,” she says.

As an athlete, Black says it is difficult to be inside, but knows it’s important that she does what she can to limit the spread of the disease.

“I’m trying to do some fitness challenges, or to get some fitness videos out to hopefully inspire people to get moving.”

While we are all dealing with a new normal, Black is confident people will be able to adapt.

“For your family and for everyone else’s families, for the community, I think it’s really important that we really try and follow these rules and do our part right now.”