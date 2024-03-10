ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • One dead after ATV crash in New Brunswick: RCMP

    RCMP badge. RCMP badge.
    Share

    New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following an ATV crash in Acadie Siding early Sunday morning.

    In a news release, police say they responded after a report on an ATV in the ditch on Highway 480 at around 7:08 a.m.

    “The collision is believed to have occurred when the ATV entered the ditch, hit a culvert, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle,” said Cpl. Pierre Ladouceur with the Southeast District RCMP in the release.

    The driver of the ATV, a 27-year-old man from Collette, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to the RCMP.

    Police say the investigation is still underway with help from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Officer.

    Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is asked by police to contact them at 506-523-4611.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News