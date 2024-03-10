One dead after ATV crash in New Brunswick: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following an ATV crash in Acadie Siding early Sunday morning.

In a news release, police say they responded after a report on an ATV in the ditch on Highway 480 at around 7:08 a.m.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the ATV entered the ditch, hit a culvert, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle,” said Cpl. Pierre Ladouceur with the Southeast District RCMP in the release.

The driver of the ATV, a 27-year-old man from Collette, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to the RCMP.

Police say the investigation is still underway with help from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Officer.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is asked by police to contact them at 506-523-4611.

