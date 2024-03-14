ATLANTIC
    • One dead, another injured in N.S. collision

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    East Hants District RCMP says they are investigating after a collision in Roulston Corner, N.S. left one person dead and another injured Tuesday.

    Police say they responded to the report alongside fire services and EHS around 8:25 p.m.

    Police say a Hyundai Elantra and a Honda Civic were going in opposite directions on the highway then they collided.

    The driver of the Elantra, a 46-year-old East Gore man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver of the Civic, a 46-year-old Sipekne’katik man, was taken to the hospital with what police described at non-life-threatening injuries.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but police say the investigation is still ongoing with help from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

