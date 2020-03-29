HALIFAX -- A pair of overnight fires in Cape Breton have left one person dead and more than 50 people displaced, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality said on Sunday.

In New Waterford, N.S., a fire at the Curran Court seniors’ complex resulted in the death of one person and the displacement of approximately 30 residents.

Canadian Red Cross says the fire broke out at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Red Cross says residents were initially evacuated to the New Waterford fire hall. Some were picked up by relatives, and others are being assisted by the Cape Breton Regional Housing Authority for emergency lodging, and by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with other emergency needs.

The fire was contained but New Waterford’s Volunteer Fire Department remains on the scene. At this time, it is not clear how extensive the damage is and how long before the residents will be able to return.

In Sydney, N.S., 11 people have lost their homes after a fire resulted in the destruction of a two-storey building on Charlotte St.

Red Cross says the fire broke out at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the Sydney fire, which destroyed a two-storey building that houses a ground-level tattoo studio and upstairs apartments.

A second building next door was also evacuated. That building houses a Subway restaurant, and apartments, causing another 11 residents to be temporarily displaced. It is expected they will be allowed back in their apartments later Sunday.

Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging at area hotels for 13 international students from Cape Breton University including the 11 whose building was destroyed, and two from the adjacent building that was evacuated for safety reasons

Support provided by Canadian Red Cross volunteers has been modified to respect social distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.