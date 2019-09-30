HALIFAX -- One man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle left the road and overturned in a ditch in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the scene on Hornes Road in the Albert Bridge area around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, members of the Mira Road Volunteer Fire Department were already on scene, trying to remove two people trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

A 26-year-old male passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable, condition.

Two 25-year-old male passengers escaped the vehicle with minor injuries.

Police have seized the vehicle and cleared the scene. They are working to confirm the driver’s identity and notify his next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.