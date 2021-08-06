HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 Friday as active cases increase to 13.

The new case is in Central Zone and is travel-related.

There are also three recoveries. One person is in hospital with the virus.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

There have been 4,208 cases from March 15 to Aug. 3. Of those:

30 (0.7 per cent) were fully vaccinated

237 (5.6 per cent) were partially vaccinated

3,941 (93.7 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 255 people hospitalized. Of those:

2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

28 (11 per cent) were partially vaccinated

225 (88.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-seven people died. Of those:

1 (3.7 per cent) was fully vaccinated

3 (11.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

23 (85.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

TESTING

There were 3,938 tests administered between July 30 and Aug. 6 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, St. Margarets Bay, Lunenburg, Baddeck and Brooklyn, Hants Co.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,494 tests.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 1,387,232 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 643,507 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

That translates to 66.2 per cent of eligible Nova Scotians being fully vaccinated and 76.6 per cent with one dose.

There have been 5,900 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

The province is renewing the state of emergency. The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, Aug. 8, and extend to noon, Sunday, Aug. 22, unless government terminates or extends it.

The state of emergency was declared on March 22, 2020.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: