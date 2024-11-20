Online shopping? Here's how you can avoid getting scammed

Some of the biggest shopping days of the year are just around the corner.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, meaning many people will be looking to score a deal ahead of the holidays. However, there are some precautions to take before shopping online.

“Typically, you do see the same types of scams showing up, like online purchase scams, we have delivery scams,” said Julia Lewis, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau for Atlantic Canada.

Lewis said scam texts regarding packages or containing malicious links are increasingly popular this time of year.

The Better Business Bureau recommends doing research before buying anything -- particularly if you’ve been clicking on social media ads.

“Scam advertisers will track your habits and then they will present ads to you that they know you’re going to be likely to use or purchase, and then you do end up receiving items that are nothing like what you thought you had ordered,” said Lewis.

The scams aren’t limited to gifts. The Better Business Bureau said people are also being targeted while trying to buy decorations.

“They think they’re ordering a 10-foot Santa. They receive it. It’s nothing like the image. It doesn’t work. It’s broken. It’s miniature. We are seeing instances of that,” said Lewis.

When doing online shopping, its recommended consumers reach for their credit card instead of debit.

“Credits cards have added security features,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

“If you are shopping on trading platforms or selling platforms that are social media based, you want to meet the person in person prior to sending any money.”

For those waiting on online orders to be delivered, it’s important to pay attention and plan for those deliveries.

“If you aren’t home, maybe have it delivered to your neighbours house if you know and trust them or maybe advise someone that you know to come by once it has been delivered to pick up your parcel on your behalf,” said Tremblay.

“Another way is also to have it shipped to a secure pick-up location.”

RCMP said there have not been any porch pirate incidents reported recently, though it is still early in the Christmas shopping season.

“We saw an increase last year. I expect we do get reports this time of year as well. Similar to scams as well for online shopping. This time of year, we do tend to see an increase in reports,” said Tremblay.